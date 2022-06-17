Nathan Dickerman Sells 75,377 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OUST opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUST. Chardan Capital began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.