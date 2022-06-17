Jeffrey Richart Geygan Purchases 3,646 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $33.29 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

