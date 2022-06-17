Jonathan M. Rothberg Buys 52,848 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 52,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,908.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYPR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.