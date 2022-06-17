LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.69.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.