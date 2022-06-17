Joanne Ban Sells 26,859 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $108,241.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SES stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56.

Get SES AI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $30,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.