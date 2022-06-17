Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Director Acquires $133,500.00 in Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,648.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BOXD opened at $1.34 on Friday. Boxed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

