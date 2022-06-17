Larry E. Romrell Sells 6,828 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.10 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
