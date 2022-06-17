Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Director Gordon Crawford Acquires 30,550 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford purchased 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,811.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,634,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,591,736.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Gordon Crawford purchased 74,216 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $633,062.48.

On Friday, June 10th, Gordon Crawford bought 59,635 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $543,871.20.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Gordon Crawford bought 38,331 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $377,943.66.

On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford bought 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,992.20.

On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford bought 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $132,607.37.

OTCMKTS LGF-A opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

