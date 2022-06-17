StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

