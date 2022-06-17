StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
