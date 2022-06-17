Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Increases By 24.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter worth about $98,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APGB opened at $9.79 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

