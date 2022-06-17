First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,965,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

