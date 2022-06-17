First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.
