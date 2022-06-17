Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Get Vistra alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $15,427,688.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,938 shares of company stock worth $1,237,732 and have sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after acquiring an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,761,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.