Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.1 days.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $93.04 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

