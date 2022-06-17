845 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of CL opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.