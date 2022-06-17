Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $68,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

