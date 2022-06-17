Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,000 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

