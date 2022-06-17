Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $27,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $585.77 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $646.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $755.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.