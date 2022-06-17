Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 269,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,681 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $139,060.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $26.14 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.