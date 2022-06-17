Woodline Partners LP Invests $5.95 Million in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.83% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.