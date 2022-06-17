ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.58. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

