SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 332.86 ($4.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.22) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.49) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,949,872.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 630,100 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,902.

SSPG stock opened at GBX 229.80 ($2.79) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.62.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

