Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $812,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 457.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $26,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
