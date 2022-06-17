WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$688.87 million and a P/E ratio of -14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.04 and a one year high of C$8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.47.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.