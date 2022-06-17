Woodline Partners LP Sells 108,755 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,755 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.66% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 425,753 shares of company stock worth $9,003,375 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $470.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.98. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

