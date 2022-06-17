Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLS stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 350.80 and a beta of 2.60. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

