Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.