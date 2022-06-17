Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Holdings Decreased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,473 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.37% of Verve Therapeutics worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.