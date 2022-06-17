Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price at $99.14

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.57.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.