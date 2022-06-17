Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of RYAN opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $25,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $15,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $3,155,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

