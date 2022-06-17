Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of RYAN opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $25,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $15,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $3,155,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
