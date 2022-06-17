Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after buying an additional 256,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $478,775,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

