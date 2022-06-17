Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Sana Biotechnology worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of SANA opened at $4.24 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $804.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.