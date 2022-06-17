Woodline Partners LP Acquires 41,995 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.16% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $68,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

CERE opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.79. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

