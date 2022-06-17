Woodline Partners LP Sells 64,837 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,837 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.28% of Nevro worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 524,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NVRO opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

