Comerica Bank Sells 2,286 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.24 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

