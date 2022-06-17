SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,436 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 768.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of CorVel worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $161,348.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at $357,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $40,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,563 shares of company stock worth $4,014,585. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

