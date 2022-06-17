Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $118.91 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

