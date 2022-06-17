The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.11.

HAIN opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

