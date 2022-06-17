Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $200.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.38.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. Expedia Group has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

