Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CETX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

