Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.