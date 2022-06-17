BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $24.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.13 million, a P/E ratio of 739.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.