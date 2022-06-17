N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $10.54 on Thursday. N-able has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 210.84.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.