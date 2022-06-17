N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $10.54 on Thursday. N-able has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 210.84.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
