Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.61.

NYSE:EAT opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Brinker International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brinker International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

