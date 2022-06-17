Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.90.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.47.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.