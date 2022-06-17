Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.90.
Bill.com stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.47.
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.