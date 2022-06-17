Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.33.

NYSE DG opened at $232.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.02.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 27.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 55.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

