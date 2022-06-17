AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $6.35 on Thursday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,118,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

