Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Lowered to $211.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.19.

NYSE:AJG opened at $149.05 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

