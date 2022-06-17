Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $209.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $219.00.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.83.

NYSE BA opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

