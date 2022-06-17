Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.70.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

