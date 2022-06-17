Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Athersys by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

